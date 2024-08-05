Chiefs make Harrison Butker the highest paid kicker in the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs have done such a fine job putting together their roster, they even have to pay their kicker.

Harrison Butker is the highest paid kicker in the NFL with a new contract extension agreed to on Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $25.6 million over four years, includes $17.75 million guaranteed and locks up Butker through the 2028 season via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens might be asking for a raise after hearing that news.

Butker negotiated the deal himself, Rapoport said. Butker is coming off an excellent season, having hit 33 of 35 field-goal attempts and all 38 extra point attempts last season.

Butker has been a big part of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins, including a championship-winning field goal with just eight seconds to go against the Philadelphia Eagles two seasons ago. he has not made a Pro Bowl or been named first-team All-Pro because Tucker has dominated those lists through his career, but Butker has bested him in one important category with his new contract.

Before Butker became the highest paid kicker in the NFL he suddenly became a household name this offseason. Butker was speaking at a college graduation when his comments about women not joining the workforce and "the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world" went viral. Butker also took a shot at Pride Month as part of "deadly sins." Butker's comments appealed to some because his jersey sales suddenly spiked amid the controversy.

Butker will always be remembered very well for those comments and the debate that ensued during a slow time in the NFL's offseason. He's also good at his job kicking field goals, and the Chiefs have given him a big pay bump for his work.