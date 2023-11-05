Chiefs hook and ladder a Tyreek Hill fumble, go up 21-0 in the first half

This is the game Tyreek Hill couldn't wait for.

For the first time since being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill was going to face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the reunion couldn't be going worse for the receiver. Hill spent his entire career helping the Chiefs light up the scoreboard, and he did so again on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany.

Miami was in Kansas City territory and trying to cut into the 14-0 deficit. Tua Tagovailoa threw a quick screen pass to Hill on the left side. The play looked bad from the start and even worse after Hill caught the ball.

The Chiefs had the play completely snuffed out, and blew up all of Hill's blocks. He was already going to be tackled for a seven-yard loss, before cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped Hill and forced him to fumble.

Safety Mike Edwards recovered it and as Hill tried to tackle him, Edwards lateralled the ball to safety Bryan Cook, who ran and high stepped 59 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!!?! pic.twitter.com/DnfmGOunnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2023

Miami didn't convert a single third down in the first half going 0 for 5.

On the other side, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the first opening-drive touchdown of Kansas City's season when he hit Rashee Rice for an 11-yard touchdown. In the second quarter, Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon for 17 yards and the score.

The Chiefs went into the half with a 21-0 lead.