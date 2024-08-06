Charles Barkley changes mind on retirement, reaffirms 'long-term commitment' to TNT Sports

Charles Barkley won't be retiring from broadcasting after the 2024-25 NBA season after all.

TNT Sports announced on Tuesday that the basketball Hall of Famer has "reaffirmed his long-term commitment" to the network. Barkley said during the NBA Finals in June that he would retire from broadcasting after the upcoming season.

"I love my TNT Sports family," Barkley said in a statement. "My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me. I have to say ... I've been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I'm going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come."

Barkley signed a 10-year agreement with TNT Sports in 2022.

The NBA announced in July that TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, had failed to match Amazon Prime's portion of the new media rights deal. The deal cements renewed NBA coverage on ESPN, as well as a return to NBC and the addition of games on Amazon.

This story will be updated.