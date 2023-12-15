Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco after 42-point loss to Raiders

The Brandon Staley coaching regime has ended in Los Angeles.

After being thoroughly outplayed by the Las Vegas Raiders in a 63-21 loss Thursday, the Los Angeles Charges have fired their head coach, as well as general manager Tom Telesco, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Staley was 24-25 overall and Los Angeles made one playoff appearance while he was at the helm.

Even with a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a coach who came in known for his defensive acumen, the Chargers are 5-9. Thursday's loss wasn't the sole reason for Staley's dismissal, but it demonstrated just how much of a mess his team has become.

Postseason hangover

Los Angeles hasn't been right since its historic meltdown in its wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last postseason.

Staley was already dealing with questions about his job security going into the Chargers' first playoff game in four years. Even though the team had its second consecutive winning season under Staley, going 10-7 and finishing second in the AFC West in 2022, it felt like Staley needed a good playoff performance to put the conversation to rest.

Instead, Los Angeles threw dynamite in the discussion after allowing the third-largest comeback in playoff history. The Chargers blew a 27-0 halftime lead and lost 31-30 to the Jaguars.

Who's up next?

Anyone who can make sound decisions, such as not playing their starters in a meaningless Week 18 game, would be a marked upgrade. The Chargers didn't have receiver Mike Williams against Jacksonville in the playoffs because he suffered a back injury in the season finale loss to the Denver Broncos.

It would also be in the Chargers' best interest to bring in a coach who concedes power when things aren't working under him. After the Chargers gave up 533 yards against the Detroit Lions this season — including 177 rushing yards in the first half — Staley announced he'd continue to call the defense.

"We believe in how we play, and we believe in the guys that we're playing with," Staley said. "You're going to make adjustments throughout the year, but nothing significant.

"I think if you feel like it gives you the best chance to win or you think they spark your team or something, people do that. But we don't feel like that's the direction we're gonna take."

Staley was unwilling to make any significant changes to turn things around with the Chargers. His bosses were not, however, and that's why he finds himself out of a job, and the Chargers find themselves looking for a their third head coach since 2020.