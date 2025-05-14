National

Celtics' Jayson Tatum shares upbeat photo on social media after surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports
Magic Celtics Basektball Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on the bench during the second half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series against the Orlando Magic Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Jayson Tatum posted his first message to social media since having surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

The Boston Celtics star shared a photo on Instagram with him giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, letting fans and teammates know he's doing all right as he begins what will be a long recovery.

"Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽," Tatum wrote with the photo, which was posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday, soon after suffering the injury in Monday's Game 4 playoff loss to the New York Knicks to help him toward a more favorable rehabilitation. He will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025-26 postseason and will likely miss most, if not all, of next season as well.

Tatum posted his photo hours before the Celtics face the Knicks in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series at Boston's TD Garden. New York leads the series 3-1 and can eliminate the Celtics with a win on Thursday night.

0

Most Read