A Catholic family's answer to opposing abortion: adopt, foster and vote

SUNBURY, Ohio — (AP) — For the Young family in rural Sunbury, Ohio, activism begins at home.

The conservative Catholic family chooses to live their anti-abortion beliefs through adoption, foster-parenting and raising their children to believe in the sanctity of life. They're also committed to teaching their children about political candidates they see as aligned with their beliefs.

The night before this year's presidential election, Erin and Mike Young gathered their children, Lucas, 8, Gianna, 7, and Isaac, 5, around a bonfire near their farmhouse to pray for Donald Trump as “the pro-life candidate.”

A small group from the church they attend joined them for the “Patriotic Rosary.”

Rosaries in hand, they prayed for the nation and its leaders. They prayed for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. They recited the “Hail Mary” prayer for each state and “every soul living there.”

As the fire dwindled, they sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The next afternoon on Election Day, the three children put on “Future Ohio Voter” stickers. Isaac and Lucas wore their Trump baseball hats. They piled into their dad's truck to go to the polling place. Mom had voted earlier. Around the voting booth, they pressed their faces in close to watch dad vote for Trump.

"Educating our kids why voting for leaders who honor and protect life is very important," said Erin, who homeschools the children. She notes that she and her husband were told one of their children was born after the child's biological mother took abortion medication that did not work.

"They know, and they understand why we voted for Trump. They know that he's the most pro-life president," she said a little more than a week after the election. "Now that the election has gone our way. We still need to focus on what's going on in Ohio. Because the power has been given back to the states. We still need to pray, and we still need to fight against the abortion laws in the state itself."

Ohio voters a year ago approved a constitutional amendment that ensured access to abortion. Trump, who claims credit for his Supreme Court appointees who helped reverse Roe v. Wade, has repeatedly said states should decide the issue.

The Youngs said they are not bothered by Trump's decision to put abortion-rights supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services despite his conflicting stands on abortion. “Abortion is now a state issue, not federal," Mike said.

The family next plans to attend the National March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington.

