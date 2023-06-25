Carlos Alcaraz regains No. 1 ranking over Novak Djokovic with first grass court championship

Carlos Alcaraz is proving that his prodigious talent translates to any surface.

Alcaraz won the Queen's Club Championships on Sunday, defeating Aussie Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to win his very first grass court title.

It was a hard-fought match, with both players remaining close throughout. We saw an array of gorgeous Alcaraz shots, and even though we've come to expect that by now, each one is still exhilarating to watch.

Half way there 💪@carlosalcaraz is 1 set away from his first grass title, as he takes the opener 6-4 vs De Minaur.#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/DzGqMx42oZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2023

But de Minaur had a few tricks up his sleeve as well. This drop shot, which somehow ended up bouncing back onto de Minaur's side of the net, was mind-bending.

But on Sunday, Alcaraz had more precision and power, and was able to outlast di Minaur in straight sets. On the court after his win, Alcaraz charmed the crowd (as he does everywhere) by talking about his overwhelming love of tennis.

This win could not come at a better time for Alcaraz. To start, he will vacate the No. 2 spot in the ATP world rankings and retake the No. 1 spot, forcing 2023 French Open champion Novak Djokovic back down to No. 2. With Wimbledon just one week away, that could definitely impact seeding.

But more importantly, it shows he's mastering grass. In 2022, Alcaraz played just one grass tournament, and that was Wimbledon. He lost in the fourth round, and since Wimbledon is the finale of grass court season, he played clay and hard court tournaments for the rest of the year.

Alcaraz is excellent on clay (his slides on clay are epic) and hard courts (he won the 2022 US Open), but he hadn't been seriously tested on grass — until now. And he passed with flying colors. Now he's likely headed to London to prep for Wimbledon, and he's got the momentum of his first grass court win to help propel him to new heights.