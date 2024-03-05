Can the Miami Heat get back to the Finals? | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by the host of Locked On Heat and editor of AllUCanHeat.com, Wes Goldberg, to try and figure out if the Heat are better or worse off than when they won the Eastern Conference last season. But first…

Wes talks about the pairing of Patrick Beverley and Bobby Portia in Milwaukee being a source of joy for him, as two of the NBA’s best hype men teaming up is fun for everyone.

Dan talks a bit about Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who does a little bit of everything for them (including leading the team in 4th quarter scoring) and might not have an actual ceiling on his potential.

Then the guys get to the Heat. Wes explains why he thinks the team has gotten better since last year’s run through the playoffs, even though they missed out on trading for Damian Lillard this offseason.

The guys discuss Duncan Robinson, who went from out of the rotation to fighting for a starting spot by working on his game and rounding out his skillset. However, the more he improves as a dribbler and passer, the more opportunity he potentially takes away from Tyler Herro.

Herro’s name always comes up in trade talks, both for Lillard and for Kevin Durant, despite him being one of the Heat’s “big 3”. Dan and Wes talk about the good and the bad parts of Herro’s game and if his latest injury will once again knock him out of the playoff starting lineup.

Dan also complains about Jimmy Butler giving different answers to different reporters about the existence of “Playoff Jimmy” before Wes explains that Jimmy changes his mind a lot and that’s okay.

