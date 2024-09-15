Cam Taylor-Britt's spectacular interception of Patrick Mahomes spoiled by Joe Burrow's fumble

Patrick Mahomes was bailed out by a penalty on his first interception of the drive.

He wasn't so lucky on his second. With the Cincinnati Bengals leading his Kansas City Chiefs, 22-17 in the fourth quarter Sunday, Mahomes looked deep down the left sideline for rookie speedster Xavier Worthy. Instead he found Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Bengals cornerback had tight coverage on Worthy as Worthy ran a go route on second down. He then leapt up for a one-handed grab with his right hand a la Odell Beckham Jr.

He secured the catch and backed up his talk after trolling Worthy while preparing for Sunday's game.

"Speed. That's about it," Taylor-Britt said of what Worthy last week. "He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it."

The interception appeared to but the Bengals in control of the rematch of two of the last three AFC championship games. But Cincinnati gave the ball right back.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled on the ensuing drive. Chiefs cornerback Chamarri Conner scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up, 23-22

WE'LL TAKE THAT... TO THE HOUSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/lhgxQTIlga — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2024

Kansas City's two-point conversion attempt failed, but it had already wrested back control of the game after Mahomes' second interception of the day.