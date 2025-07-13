California city asks residents ‘Please stop committing crimes’ during heatwave

As triple-digit temperatures scorch parts of Northern California, the Woodland Police Department took to Facebook on Friday with an unusual — and humor-laced — request: “Please stop committing crimes.”

“Not forever,” the post clarified, “just until the temperature dips below egg-frying levels.”

The department, located about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento, posted the tongue-in-cheek plea during a day when the city hit 102 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the region, warning of high temperatures continuing through Monday.

“It’s currently about 163 degrees outside (give or take a heatstroke), and we’re out here patrolling in what can only be described as mobile saunas cleverly disguised as uniforms,” the post read.

Officers joked about sweating “in places we didn’t know could sweat,” while thanking their patrol car air conditioners “for trying their best.”

The post mixed humor with a serious message about the toll extreme weather can take on first responders.

In addition to urging residents to put off any heat-of-the-moment criminal impulses — such as blasting music or breaking traffic laws — the department offered more comfortable alternatives.

“Go read a book. Sit in front of a fan. Reflect on your decisions from the safety of an air-conditioned room,” they advised.

Earlier in the day, the department also shared heat safety tips, reminding the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor exertion, and check on neighbors who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. They also warned never to leave children or pets in parked cars.

The post ended on a lighthearted note, signed, “Your very sweaty friends at the Woodland Police Department.”

