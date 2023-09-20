Buying or selling press conference sound bites | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown.

Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.

00:35 - What's going on with the Chicago Bears?

10:00 - Patrick Mahomes gets a big pay bump, but it's clear that he still wants to put the team first.

15:30 - The Nick Chubb injury means it's time for Deshaun Watson to become the centerpiece of the Browns. Everything hinges on his ability to figure it out.

24:05 - Buying or selling press conference sound bites!

24:20 - Brandon Staley says last year's playoff loss isn't affecting this year's team

31:50 - Garrett Wilson says the locker room still has Zach Wilson's back

38:10 - Joe Burrow remains confident after the Bengals' 0-2 start

43:20 - Desmond Ridder has faith in the Falcons this season to be in every game

48:15 - Matt Eberflus says the Bears' 12-game losing streak is not affecting them

55:10 - Sean Payton on the Broncos' early offensive communication issues

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."