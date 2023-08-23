Bust alert! Identifying players to avoid in each round of the draft

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue 'Convictions Week' on the pod with one of the more polarizing debates of fantasy draft season: Identifying the biggest busts. Yahoo Sports Dan Titus makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to help identify potential players to avoid in each round of the draft.

But first the two react to the wild Monday Night Football preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Harmon and Titus share their thoughts on Sam Howell, Jahan Dotson and how much concern there should be with Terry McLaurin's toe injury.

The two then react to the news of Baker Mayfield being named QB1 in Tampa and the Colts allowing RB Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.

After the break, Harmon and Titus go round by round with their players to avoid in the draft. The two find consensus in a few rounds on players that could be labeled 'busts' in 2023.

3:24 - Fantasy reactions to wild Commanders-Ravens preseason game

12:15 - Baker Mayfield QB1 in Tampa.... yay?

15:05 - Seattle JSN wrist injury... how concerned are you?

16:55 - Jonathan Taylor drama continues to be dramatic

17:35 - Convictions Week: Identifying busts in each round

