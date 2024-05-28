Browns DT Shelby Harris slams reported NFLPA proposal to start training camp weeks earlier

The NFLPA is reportedly considering a proposal to overhaul the league's offseason workout program with a new schedule that would start training camp weeks earlier.

The proposal raises an obvious question: Why is the players union pushing to cut players' summer breaks short? Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Brown is among those who would like to know.

NFLPA's reported proposal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the proposal on Tuesday. Per the report, the pending proposal seeks to eliminate spring workouts in favor of an earlier start to formal training camp. Those workouts consist of three phases (rookie minicamp, voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp) that generally take place during a span from early May to mid-June. There are also team meetings that generally start in mid-April.

For example, here's the 2024 offseason schedule for the Buffalo Bills:

Rookie minicamp: May 10-11

Voluntary OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Players then get a break until training camps get underway in mid-July. The earliest date the veterans had to report to camp in 2023 was July 19 (New York Jets) with the rest of the league's players required to report by July 26 at the latest. The report dates are based on teams' preseason schedules, with teams playing in the kickoff Hall of Fame Game reporting earlier than others.

Training camp would start in mid-June instead of early July

Per Pelissero, the NFLPA's pending proposal would cut the spring workout schedule and move the start of training camp up to mid-June, marking a significantly earlier start to mandatory preseason activities.

Harris — a 10th-year veteran — was vocal in his opposition to the proposal on social media Tuesday, declaring repeatedly that players don't want an earlier start to training camp.

I’m so confused how they are trying to twist this into saying players want to start camp the end of June 🙃 nobody wants anything to do with this change — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) May 28, 2024

Players don’t want this either! https://t.co/GuaE8j8Swt — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) May 28, 2024

That’s what we are wondering too https://t.co/ruVh8EfXUM — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) May 28, 2024

Pelissero's report states otherwise. Per the report, "a majority" of players support the idea. Which again begs the question. Why would players support an earlier start to mandatory training camp that would cut their summer breaks short?

Per Pelissero, the earlier start to training camp in coordination with the elimination of spring activities would theoretically reduce injury risk. From the report:

"The NFLPA has consulted medical and performance experts in hopes of creating a common-sense solution for reducing injuries and maximizing players’ recovery time."

Harris doesn't appear to be buying it.

The proposal is being considered under the relatively new leadership of NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell, who was elected to succeed DeMaurice Smith in June of 2023.

Players other than Harris didn't have much to say in favor or against the proposal when it was reported on Tuesday — in public at least.

Former NFL player and current podcaster Geoff Shchwartz echoed Harris' sentiments while speculating that the proposal is a precursor to expanding the season to an 18-game schedule.

Clearly the start of changing the offseason schedule for 18 games



Also… I continue to be surprised by NFL players hatred of OTAs. You’re trading voluntary workouts under less stress for more training camp? OTAs are when you start building friendships and relationships.



This… https://t.co/Prt2z5F8nZ — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 28, 2024

Other players are sure to chime in as this story evolves.