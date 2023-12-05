Bronny James a limited participant at USC practice, on path to 'play very quickly'

Bronny James’ debut at USC feels imminent.

Bronny, who is the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was a limited participant at practice with the Trojans on Monday. He's still awaiting clearance for full-contact practice after he experienced cardiac arrest during a summer workout, coach Andy Enfield told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk , but he is expected to make his college debut in the very near future.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek, Bronny could play as soon as Sunday when USC hosts Long Beach State.

While there has been no confirmation from the family or team, Bronny’s return to the court could happen as soon as Sunday, Dec. 10 against Long Beach St, sources tell @YahooSports. The Lakers don’t play until Tuesday (at Dallas) so LeBron could attend the game. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) December 4, 2023

"He's done a good job of getting his conditioning and his strength back and I think he's on the path to being ready to play very quickly," Enfield said Monday night, via ESPN .

Bronny collapsed and experienced cardiac arrest during a workout with USC earlier this summer. He was hospitalized and in the ICU before he was released three days later. Bronny was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect , and later underwent surgery. He's been recovering ever since.

Bronny was finally cleared to return to basketball at USC last week, about five months after he first collapsed. The 19-year-old has been slowly ramping up basketball activities on his own, and has been seen warming up with the team multiple times.

USC, after falling to No. 7 Gonzaga 89-76 on Saturday, is set to have its next full contact practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game. Bronny has participated in warmups, individual and non-contact drills so far, but he’s waiting for further clearance from USC doctors and staff in order to play fully.

"Everybody's excited to see Bronny on the court," Enfield said. "The fans, teammates, everybody around our program and university. Bronny's done a great job of mentally and physically getting back to this point and I think he's very anxious to get back full-time playing. We're excited to watch him play."

If Bronny does make his debut on Sunday, LeBron will likely be in attendance at the Galen Center. LeBron has vowed to see his son’s first game regardless of what the Lakers have going on that night. The Lakers are competing in the NBA’s in-season tournament and could play on Saturday night in Las Vegas if they make the championship, but then they’d be off until Tuesday.

"It'll be exciting. I'm looking forward to his first game, whenever he's cleared and whenever he's ready to have his first game," LeBron said last month . "I've already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we playing, I'm going to have to catch them next game.