Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy carted off after sustaining apparent hamstring injury during practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field Thursday due to an apparent upper leg injury, according to multiple reports.

Jeudy sustained the injury while running with the ball on an end around. Jeudy reportedly grabbed his right upper leg per and needed a cart to get off the field, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

#broncos WR Jerry Jeudy took an end around and then grabbed his right upper leg. Looked like his hamstring. He was visibly upset. The cart came out to get him. He had trouble getting on in and teammates came over before he was taken inside. He needed help getting off the cart and… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 24, 2023

The severity of Jeudy's injury is not known at this time.

Jeudy, 24, was looking to build on a promising 2022 performance Jeudy set multiple career-bests last year, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Expectations for Jeudy were even higher entering 2023, especially after the team brought in Sean Payton as its new head coach.

If Jeudy is sidelined for regular-season games, Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims Jr., who the team selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, are likely in line for more targets from Russell Wilson. Sutton was always expected to start and be a major factor in the Broncos' offense. Mims' playing time was more of a question before Tim Patrick sustained an Achilles tear in camp. If Jeudy also misses time, that could vault Mims into even more work.

This story will be updated.