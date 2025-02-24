Broncos LB coach Michael Wilhoite arrested on felony assault charge for allegedly punching police officer

Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on Sunday and faces a felony assault charge for allegedly assaulting a police officer, the Denver Post reported.

Wilhoite, 38, pulled into the arrivals drop-off lane at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon and left his vehicle unattended, according to court records. A uniformed police officer working curb assignment approached Wilhoite when he returned to his vehicle and was told he could not leave his vehicle unattended in that area.

In response, Wilhoite twice told the officer to "shut the f*** up," then confronted him and "bumped his chest," said the affidavit. The officer shoved Wilhoite back and the coach responded by punching him in the face, according to police reports.

As Wilhoite attempted to get back into his car, the officer fired his taser, hitting the coach at his left hip and side. Wilhoite was shocked for a few seconds by the taser, but then got into his vehicle and drove away.

The officer had "visible injuries" on his knees and jaw pain after the alleged altercation, according to court records.

Wilhoite was later arrested and booked into Denver County Jail at $5000 bond. He appeared in court on Monday morning to face the charges and is expected to post bond later in the day.

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information," said a Broncos spokesperson, according to Denver's 9News.

Wilhoite has been on the Broncos' defensive staff for the past two seasons under coordinator Vance Joseph. He previously worked with Denver coach Sean Payton on the New Orleans Saints' staff as a special teams assistant. Between his stints in New Orleans and Denver, Wilhoite was a linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for two seasons.

He played six years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. During the 2011 season, Wilhoite moved from the 49ers' practice squad to the active roster and played on special teams during the team's run to Super Bowl 47.