British Open: How many players make the cut?

The Open Championship is underway and nearing its halfway mark, when its cut rule comes into play. Currently, the projected cut line is at 3 over par early in Friday's round. With wind expected to come into play later in the day, that line could go higher.

Here are the details on the British Open cut and some historical statistics about the cut at Royal Liverpool.

What is the cut rule at the British Open?

After two rounds, the top 70 and ties play on into the weekend. Notables in 2023 in danger of missing the cut are Justin Thomas (+11 after Round 1) and Phil Mickelson (+8).

The cut line last year at St. Andrews was even par, with Cam Smith eventually winning at -20. In 2021, the cut line was +1 before Collin Morikawa won at Royal St. George's with a final score to par of -15.

When was the cut instituted?

During the Open's earliest days, from 1860 to 1891, the tournament took place over 36 hols in just one day. Starting in 1892, the format was changed to 72 holes over two days. As the Open grew more popular and the number of entrants continued to grow, the R&A instituted a cut in 1898 to reduce the size of the field for the tournament's final 36 holes.

Who holds the record for most cuts made?

No surprise: Jack Nicklaus has 32 made cuts at the Open.

What are the cut rules at the other majors?

The Open and the PGA Championship have the most permissive cut rules, both allowing 70 players and ties to play through into the weekend. The U.S. Open welcomes the top 60 and ties, while the smaller-field Masters has set the cut at top 50 and ties. The PGA Tour's regular-season event cut is top 65 and ties. There is no cut at LIV Golf events.

What were the lowest and highest cuts at the Open?

It's often difficult or impossible to track records across the decades — centuries, really — of the Open. Since 1963, the earliest year for which records are available, the lowest cut relative to par is -1, set in 1990 (won by Nick Faldo at St. Andrews) and matched in 2006 (winner: Tiger Woods, Royal Liverpool). The highest cut relative to par was +14 in 1974 (winner: Gary Player, Royal Lytham).