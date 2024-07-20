British Open 2024: An easy Saturday morning gives way to a rainy afternoon

For just a few hours on Saturday, Royal Troon rolled over for the British Open. A lucky few took advantage ... and then the rain rolled in.

The first two days of the Open were dominated largely by wind, with a bit of sideways rain thrown in for good measure. The wind blew some big names, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, right out of the tournament. But on Saturday morning, those lucky enough to make the cut enjoyed a relatively benign course.

Justin Thomas, who butchered the course on Friday with an opening-nine 45, rolled off six birdies in his first 12 holes on Saturday to get to two-under, within five strokes of the lead. He faded back to even par with two late bogeys, but still was pleased with his round.

"It was a great Saturday. I played really, really well, made some great putts," Thomas said afterward. "It's hard to not put too much pressure on yourself, I think, going out early on a Saturday in an Open. You know it can be gettable sometimes."

Another player who had a fine Saturday: Si Woo Kim, who carded the first ace at No. 17 in Royal Troon's history:

An ace on the 17th for Si Woo Kim. pic.twitter.com/tPg2PKTm1x — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

And then there was Cam Young, who had one of the most treacherous stances you'll ever see at the Postage Stamp:

Living on the edge.



Cameron Young's well-executed second means he leaves the Postage Stamp unscathed. pic.twitter.com/B2z107eIye — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

Round of the morning belonged to Thriston Lawrence, who reached as low as -7 on the day before finishing at -6 to get to -3 on the tournament. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im both recorded -5 rounds to end the day at even par at +1, respectively.

The good weather ended right around the time that leader Shane Lowry teed off at 3:45 p.m. local time, and within an hour the rain was pouring down all over the course. The best place to be in such conditions is in the clubhouse, and a whole lot of players on the course want to get back there as soon as possible.