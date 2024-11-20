The Boston Red Sox are primed for a big offseason. Will they land a star to pair with Rafael Devers?

There was a time when the Boston Red Sox sat at the table of baseball’s elite. This is a franchise with a rich history in a major market, a devoted fan base and plenty of money to spend. But over the six seasons since Boston last won the World Series in 2018, the franchise has not been the same.

In that span, the Red Sox traded one of the franchise’s biggest superstars, Mookie Betts, to the Dodgers, with whom Betts has won two World Series titles while remaining one of the game’s biggest superstars. Meanwhile, Boston has missed the postseason in five of six seasons and moved through three different heads of baseball operations in Dave Dombrowski, Chaim Bloom and now Craig Breslow.

The cachet that Boston once had as one of baseball’s premier franchises had taken a hit, with many around the league wondering if and when the Red Sox will return to prominence.

But as the second offseason under Breslow begins to take shape, it’s beginning to feel like the Red Sox are on the verge of making some noise again.

Anytime you're in conversations about the offseason's biggest free agent — in this case, Juan Soto — it's proof you're serious about improving your team. The Red Sox, who met with the mega-free agent last week, could definitely use the type of star power Soto brings. Star power was once an intrinsic part of the Red Sox's brand, with names such as Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Roger Clemens and even Betts, and it's something they would surely like some more of.

Boston does have a superstar talent in third baseman Rafael Devers, but since he signed an 11-year, $331 million extension in 2022, the Red Sox haven’t been able to pair him with a player of his caliber to take some of the pressure off him. Devers and Soto would make for a pairing to rival any in baseball, and with a leadoff hitter such as Jarren Duran, Boston’s lineup could be lethal.

Soto is exactly the type of player Boston would go after during the golden eras of Red Sox baseball. But even if they don’t land him, their pursuit of Soto sends a clear message to the rest of baseball that this team is ready to sit at the big kids’ table again.

As such, many around the industry expect the Red Sox to be serious players in the free-agent market this offseason. Not only that, but Boston’s farm system, headlined by Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, will also allow the team to engage in the trade market and make serious noise there. While the years under Chaim Bloom in Boston weren’t filled with marquee additions, Breslow now has the opportunity as Chief Baseball Officer to make his mark on the franchise.

Beyond their pursuit of Soto, the Red Sox could be seeking upgrades at second base, left field, the back of the bullpen and possibly the rotation this winter. Which free agents could be a fit for Boston? For one, the team has shown interest in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández and was interested in the World Series champion last offseason, prior to his signing with L.A.

At the same time, pitching has been an emphasis for the Red Sox under Breslow, who pitched in the big leagues for 12 years. Max Fried, Blake Snell or even Walker Buehler would be strong additions to Boston’s starting rotation, which already has a few foundational pieces in Tanner Houck, Bryan Bello and Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox could also trade for a starter such as White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, whom they have the prospect capital to make a run after. Adding an elite high-leverage presence such as All-Star reliever Tanner Scott would be the cherry on top of what could be a very productive offseason.

With so many possible avenues for improvement and real financial flexibility, this is shaping up to be the offseason in which the Red Sox can get themselves back to baseball relevance. And with their rival Yankees coming off a World Series appearance and an Orioles team led by a new ownership group looking to invest, the Red Sox can't afford to hover in no man's land.

The time of sitting and waiting with the checkbook closed is over. Whether it’s shocking the world by landing Soto or making a combination of other impactful moves, the Red Sox have a real opportunity to win this offseason. They just have to decide that they want to.