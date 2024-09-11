Blue Jays' Bowden Francis loses another no-hit bid by allowing 9th-inning home run for the second time in 3 weeks

For the second time in three weeks, Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis has fallen painfully short of a no-hitter.

Francis threw eight no-hit innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday and returned to the mound in the ninth having thrown 108 pitches with a shot at history. Francisco Lindor spoiled it.

With Toronto holding a 1-0 lead, Lindor launched an 0-2 fastball into the right-field stands at Rogers Centre to lead off the inning and tie the game.

The solo shot ended Francis's no-hit bid. It also cost him a chance at the win. Francis' day was done, and he left the game after 111 pitches ineligible to factor into the decision.

The Mets piled on after breaking up the no-hit bid and added six runs before the half inning was over. They led, 6-1 with the game still ongoing at the time of this post.

This looks familiar

The scene was painfully reminiscent of one that played out less than three weeks ago. Francis returned to the mound on Aug. 24 having thrown 112 pitches in eight no-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels. On that day, Taylor Ward hit a leadoff home run to break up Francis' no-hit bid in the ninth inning.

The Blue Jays are still in search of the franchise's second ever no-hitter. Dave Stieb threw the first in 1990. Francis has now come close twice, but the Blue Jays remain stuck on one.

