Blockbuster May trade by Padres, MVP Ohtani has arrived, Willie Mays' 93rd birthday & weekend recap

It's not too often you see a big-time trade in the beginning of May, but the San Diego Padres struck while the iron was hot and acquired two-time batting champ Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins this past weekend.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the trade made by general manager A.J. Preller, the instant impact that the two-time All-Star has already had on the Padres and why it's a clear sign that the team is focused on making the postseason this year.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake & Jordan break down every series from this past weekend, including a potential NLCS preview that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Atlanta Braves thanks to Shohei Ohtani going full MVP mode, the Seattle Mariners taking two of three from the Houston Astros causing the 'Stros to sink even further in the AL West and why Jordan is finally jumping ship on the St. Louis Cardinals after a dreadful weekend against the Chicago White Sox.

The guys close the episode by wishing all-time baseball great Willie Mays a very happy 93rd birthday by reminiscing about his remarkable hall-of-fame career and the lasting impact he's had on the game.

2:07 - Padres-Marlins make a trade

15:48 - Weekend recap, the sweeps

22:24 - Phillies time to strike

29:15 - Juan Soto is clutch

36:40 - The series wins

47:30 - Jumping ship on Cardinals

56:34 - Willie Mays’ 93rd birthday

