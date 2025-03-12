Bills QB Josh Allen says he wants to spend his entire career in Buffalo: 'This is home to me'

Last weekend, the Buffalo Bills expressed their commitment to their QB1. The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached an agreement on a record-setting six-year, $330 million extension to keep Allen with the team through 2030.

On Wednesday, Allen reiterated that he is just as committed to the team. In a press conference, the reigning NFL MVP said that he would like to spend the rest of his career in Buffalo if he can.

"I don't want to play anywhere else. Not too often do players get to stay with one team their entire career," Allen said. "This is home to me, and it'll never not be home. I'd love to continue to play here as long as I can and when it's time to put the cleats up, hopefully it'll be in Buffalo."

Allen, who is 28, clarified that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. "Still got a long way to go until we think about the end," he said.

Allen said that he fell in love with Buffalo on his first official visit, saying that "it felt like home" right away. The quarterback was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and has since led the Bills to six straight postseason berths and five straight AFC East division titles.

Overall, it's been a very good year for Allen, who secured his massive payday on the heels of his first MVP award. (Allen also got engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld in November, and has already celebrated his bachelor party.)

Allen had four years left on his deal prior to the extension, but the new contract added time and money to his existing deal. The extension reportedly includes $250 million guaranteed, which is the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

During Wednesday's press conference, Allen was asked about the fact that he could have gotten an even bigger payday in the deal, to which Allen said he felt comfortable with the final (and historic) figure.

"It didn't seem like, to my perspective, I was taking a whole lot less," Allen said with a smile.

Allen said that leaving some money on the table was intentional, and that he had told his agent that he wanted to make a deal without having a major impact on the salary cap.

"It's weird to say this, but what's five (million) more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?" he added. "I live a pretty good life. Got a house, got a car. We're good."