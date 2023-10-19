Bill Self blames NCAA investigation into Kansas for 'immensely' tarnishing his reputation

in the NCAA's investigation into its basketball program last week, but Bill Self is still feeling the impact.
Self said Wednesday at the Big 12's media day in Kansas City that, even after the FBI's investigation into the sport, that his "reputation has been tarnished immensely."
"But the whole thing is we knew right from the jump what we had done and what we had not done," Self said, . "The bottom line is I'm proud of how we conducted our business. At the end of the day, it was a long blip, but it was still a blip in the big scheme of things."
Self and Kansas were accused of five Level I violations in 2019 for recruiting issues connected with the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. Kansas pushed back against the NCAA throughout the years-long process, but also implemented several penalties on itself — including recruiting violations and a four-game suspension for Self.
Then last week, the . Kansas had to vacate some wins, but it was not hit with a postseason ban or other significant penalties.
The Jayhawks were the last school with an active case connected to that scandal. All other schools involved, except for Oklahoma State, avoided postseason bans. The Cowboys, who cooperated fully after an assistant coach was sentenced to three months in jail, were banned from the NCAA tournament in 2022 — .
Though the process has been taxing on Self, he’s just happy that it’s now behind him headed into the season.
"I think it's been so frustrating because we haven't been able to speak out or speak up or to have comment or even defend ourselves in many ways," Self said, . "But looking back now? Frustrating, taxing, a lot of different things. But [I'm] so glad that it's behind us. That's a lot of stress to put on a lot of people for that many years. Of course, the narrative wasn't exactly what the end result ended up being. And certainly, the end result is exactly what we expected all along."
Kansas, which , will open its season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.
Self ‘disappointed’ after Arterio Morris’ dismissal, said he was ‘well-vetted’
Self was also asked at media day about after he was arrested on a rape charge last month.
Morris transferred into Kansas after spending his freshman season at Texas, where he was also accused of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2022. He was charged with a misdemeanor and later pleaded no-contest in that incident.
Then in August, an 18-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by Morris on campus at Kansas. Morris was arrested, and was suspended and eventually dismissed from the program.
"We liked Arterio as a prospect coming in and as a person," Self said Wednesday, via ESPN. "It was well-vetted by all the proper people on campus and everything like that. Certainly, it's been a very bad situation, and you don't want to lose sight of all parties involved with the situation. We're certainly disappointed, but we've handled it the only way that we know how we can handle it, and you know, we certainly hope for the best for all parties. But we definitely made the decision to move forward without him being a part of us."