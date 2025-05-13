Bill Belichick: Jordon Hudson 'doesn't have anything to do with UNC football'

Bill Belichick said Tuesday that girlfriend Jordon Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do” with the North Carolina football program.

The 73-year-old coach appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and was asked about his relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson and if it had any potential impacts as his begins his first season as a college football head coach.

"It's really off to the side," Belichick said. "It's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football. I'm excited to be back in the coaching meetings and getting ready for June and then August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we'll start getting ready for the season."

Belichick was then asked if his relationship with the much younger Hudson has come up in discussions with his players — who have assuredly seen discussion about the two on social media — and the longtime Patriots coach adeptly deflected.

"Great, again we want to make the players the best that they can be and provide them the best opportunity on and off the field," Belichick said.

Belichick and Hudson's relationship has been anything but off to the side for North Carolina in recent weeks and especially since Hudson's interruption of a CBS interview with Belichick went viral. Hudson stepped in to say that Belichick would not be answering a question about how the two met during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

Per a TMZ report after the interview aired, it wasn't the only time that Hudson had chimed in during the interview. The two have said they met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021 and in a statement days after the interview, Belichick confirmed that the two have a "personal and professional relationship" and that she was "simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track."

Over the weekend she finished third at the Miss Maine USA pageant with Belichick in attendance. The competition began a day after North Carolina said in a statement that Hudson was still welcome at its football facilities following a report that she had been banned.

Belichick's answer on Tuesday also contradicts what his school email account revealed earlier this spring. In an email to a UNC associate athletic director for communications, sent just days after he was officially introduced at North Carolina, Belichick wrote that "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me?"

Hudson also instructed the school on how it should announce Belichick's son Steve as the team's new defensive coordinator when he was hired in March.

“It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefitting from nepotism but that is not the case,” Hudson wrote. “Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind’ of all-time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output.”

Hudson also asked North Carolina to block or hide social media messages on the school’s page that were “slanderous commentary” about their relationship.