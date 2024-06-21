Biggest 2024 NBA Draft risers with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor | On The Clock

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor to discuss the biggest risers one week out from the 2024 NBA Draft.

After sharing their love for the unpredictability of the draft, they direct their attention towards the latest on Bronny James. They focus specifically on comments made recently by his agent Rich Paul and if anyone but the Los Angeles Lakers could select him.

They move on to projecting what could happen with the first overall pick. Peek questions if it would be best for the Atlanta Hawks to trade away their biggest stars and start from scratch.

Peek asks O'Connor who his favorite prospect in the class is and to share his thoughts on the latest risers like Devin Carter, Zach Edey, Cam Christie, and DaRon Holmes.

To wrap the show, Peek asks O'Connor to share who he thinks the Hawks should draft with the first overall pick if he was their general manager.

(0:22) 2024 NBA Draft overview

(4:16) Latest on Bronny James

(8:26) First overall pick

(12:46) Favorite prospect

(17:36) Draft risers

(24:49) Make The Pick: Atlanta Hawks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts