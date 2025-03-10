Bengals land ex-Eagles LB Oren Burks on reported 2-year deal

Another Philadelphia Eagles defender is on the move. The Cincinnati Bengals struck a two-year, $5 million deal with linebacker Oren Burks on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network.

Burks, who stepped in for the injured Nakobe Dean in the playoffs for Philadelphia, will get the chance to start in Cincinnati. He had 41 tackles in the regular season, and another 25 tackles and a sack in the playoffs during the Eagles' Super Bowl title run.

Burks adds to the list of defensive players who have departed Philadelphia this offseason, joining Darius Slay, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams on the way out the door.

Burks only played one season for the Eagles. Before that, he played two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and four with the Green Bay Packers.