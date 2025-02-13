Backstreet Boys 'Into the Millennium' residency at The Sphere announced for July: How to get tickets

Backstreet's back and they're headed to the Strip. Well, to be more specific they're headed to The Sphere. Legendary boy band the Backstreet Boys have announced a summer residency at the famous Sphere in Las Vegas, the 18,600 seat venue that first opened in 2023. Previous acts who have had residencies at The Sphere include Dead & Company, U2 and The Eagles, but the Backstreet Boys will be the first pop act to hold court at the state-of-the-art venue. Performances will run between July 11 – 27, 2025, with the band promising to "do things we could have never have imagined back in '99." For everything you need to know about the Backstreet Boys residency at The Sphere, including dates and how to get tickets, read on.

When will the Backstreet Boys perform at The Sphere?

The five original members of the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — will be performing at The Sphere in Las Vegas for nine performances on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

When do tickets for the Backstreet Boys "Into the Millennium" shows at The Sphere go on sale?

Artist presale tickets for the Backstreet Boys Sphere dates are only available to members on the Backstreet Army fan club, which you need to join here before Feb. 17. Those tickets go on sale Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. ET for July 11 – 20 performance dates, and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. ET for the July 25 – 27 dates. Ticketmaster presale will begin on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the public on February 21, 2025 on Ticketmaster.

Backstreet Boys Sphere residency ticket cost:

Individual ticket prices for the Backstreet Boys residency at The Sphere are not yet available, but you can purchase ticket and hotel packages which include a single ticket to the show, two nights The Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and addition perks, starting between $599 and $939.

Who will be performing with the Backstreet Boys at their Sphere residency?

No opening acts or guests have been announced for the Backstreet Boys residency.