Assault charges against Raiders WR Davante Adams dropped after he shoved a Kansas City cameraman in October

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams won't be charged with assault the case against him was dropped on June 5, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said Friday.

The case stems from an incident in October when Adams shoved a cameraman immediately after the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Adams pushed the cameraman while the wideout walked to the locker room. He apologized soon after the incident.

Adams wasn't not suspended by the league but was charged with misdemeanor assault by the state of Missouri and was set for a court appearance on June 26.

Although the criminal case against Adams was dropped, the victim, identified as Park Zebley, filed a civil lawsuit for battery against Adams in May. That case is still pending. He also named the Chiefs, the Raiders and two other companies in the suit.

Zebley, who was working for a local company contracted by ESPN, said in the suit that he feared for his life following the incident, was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was harassed online.

J.R. Hobbs, Adams' attorney, declined to comment on Friday.

Adams and the Raiders return to Arrowhead on Christmas Day.