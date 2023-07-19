Assault charge against Titans LB Rashad Weaver reportedly dropped

An assault charge against Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver has been dropped, The Nashville Tennessean reports.

Per court documents obtained by the Tennesseean, the case was closed on June 28 after prosecutors dismissed the charge. The reason for the dismissal wasn't clear.

Weaver was initially charged with one count of assault in May 2001, shortly after the Titans selected him in the fourth round of the draft out of Pittsburgh. A criminal complaint from April 18, 2001 states that Weaver and a woman at a Pittsburgh bar were seen getting into a verbal confrontation.

Witnesses told police that they later saw a large man punch the woman and knock her to the ground on a street outside the bar, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. One person told police that Weaver punched her. Another said that she saw the woman fall to the ground but did not see Weaver punch her.

The woman was medically cleared and released on the scene, according to the report. An officer stated in the complaint that he did not see any injuries consistent with a punch to the head.

Weaver’s attorney Dennis M. Blackwell released a statement at the time denying the allegation.

"The allegations against my client, Rashad Weaver, are completely false and reckless," the statement reads. "Mr. Weaver takes these charges very seriously, and we look forward to clearing his good name. Without question and without hesitation, we deny Rashad punched anyone, especially a woman."

Prior to the charges being dismissed, Weaver was scheduled to stand trial in the case starting Tuesday, more than two years after the charge was filed. Weaver's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Tennesseean on Tuesday.

Weaver played in 16 games for the Titans last season including four starts. He tallied 5.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 27 tackles, seven of them for a loss. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and defended six passes.