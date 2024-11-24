Ashton Jeanty becomes first RB to post 2,000 rushing yards since 2019

Ashton Jeanty is still doing his best to at least make the Heisman race a conversation.

The Boise State running back crossed the 2,000-rushing yard threshold on Saturday against Wyoming. He is the first running back to reach the mark since 2019, when four players did it: Chuba Hubbard, Malcolm Perry, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor.

He got there in the third quarter, breaking a tackle for some extra yardage.

Ashton Jeanty has now eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/4nKtl2czgH — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2024

Reaching 2,000 yards is significant to Jeanty for reasons beyond wins, awards and NFL stock. He made a preseason bet with his offensive line that he would cut off his dreadlocks if he didn't reach the double-millenium mark. It was an audacious bet for a player who posted 1,437 yards the season before, but that confidence was clearly warranted.

In case you opened the Ashton Jeanty article because you wanted to see a home run rather than a gritty five-yard gain, Jeanty had one of those in the first quarter.

The junior ripped off a 61-yard run to take the lead, using a hole just big enough to find wide-open space at the second level.

ASHTON JEANTY 61-YARD HOUSE CALL 🏠 @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/paiTgJl7I8 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2024

Unfortunately, Jeanty didn't get to do much after reaching 2,000. Later in the third quarter, he took a hard tackle to the legs and was left in significant pain after the play. He was able to walk off the field with a limp and entered the injury tent, returning to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson later described Jeanty as "banged up."

Ashton Jeanty appears to be in some pain as he heads to the sidelines pic.twitter.com/KhxfmmAinx — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2024

The injury was ill-timed for No. 12 Boise State, which was tied 10-10 with 2-8 Wyoming when Jeanty exited the game.