Arsenal continue set piece magic, Amir Lowery chats open goal project & Alyssa Naeher says goodbye to USWNT

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Arsenal's impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United on today's episode of The Cooligans. They also discuss West Ham's manager situation with Julen Lopetegui after another loss.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Amir Lowery, former MLS player and co-founder of the Open Goal Project to discuss his initiative and preview the MLS Cup Final.

Later, Christian and Alexis look back at a great national team career for Alyssa Naeher after playing her last game for the USWNT.

(9:37) - Arsenal def. Manchester United

(30:05) - Newcastle draw Liverpool

(33:59) - Leicester def. West Ham

(39:23) - Bayer Leverkusen def. Bayern Munich

(45:00) - Amir Lowery joins the show

(49:30) - Discussing the Open Goal Project

(1:06:00) - Discussing Amir’s time in MLS

(1:12:40) - Alyssa Naeher retires from USWNT

