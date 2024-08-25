Armand Duplantis breaks his own world record in pole vault — three weeks after setting it at the Olympics

Three weeks after earning a gold medal and setting a world record at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Armand Duplantis keeps making history. On Sunday, the 24-year-old pole vaulter set yet another world record at the Diamond League Silesia, a track and field event held in Chorzow, Poland.

Duplantis cleared a height of 6.26 meters to win gold and break his own world record for the third time this season. Sunday's first-place finish marks his fourth straight Diamond League gold.

MONDO DUPLANTIS BREAKS HIS OWN WORLD RECORD... AGAIN! 🫨



He LITERALLY soars to new heights, clearing 6.26m for the victory at #SilesiaDL. pic.twitter.com/nxdoanoT8I — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 25, 2024

Duplantis, who was born and raised in Louisiana, competes for Sweden internationally; his father is an American pole vaulter, while his mother is a Swedish heptathlete.

The young pole vaulter made a splash at the Olympics, picking up an iconic Paris Olympics celebration on his way to earning a gold medal — his second consecutive gold, after winning the Olympic title in Tokyo. But after securing a first-place finish and breaking an Olympic record in Paris, he didn't stop there: Duplantis kept going for the record, clearing 6.25 meters and breaking his own record by a centimeter.

On Sunday, he did it again, clearing his old record by a centimeter. Duplantis, who went pro in 2019 after one year at LSU, has now broken the world record 10 times in the past four years of competition. His first time was in February 2020, when he set a record of 6.17 at the Copernicus Cup in Torún, Poland.