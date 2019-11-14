Walmart hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening
California crisis of fires, blackouts decades in the making
Georgia executes man for store clerk's killing in 1994
Officer: I quit Proud Boys over fears of ‘far-left' attacks
Virginia doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries
Asylum-seekers get attorney access before return to Mexico
YouTuber accused of abusing kids for poor performance dies
Ex-insurance exec gets 6 months in college admissions scam
California regulators order inquiry into power outages
Greta Thunberg hitches low-carbon ride across Atlantic
