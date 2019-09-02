  • AP Top U.S. News at 2:15 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Police unsure why man went on West Texas shooting rampage

    Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas

    Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in coastal US

    Not so easy to prevent the spread of mass shooters' names

    Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida

    Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

    Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today

    Mail carrier, high school student among dead in Texas attack

    Kansas movie theater recognized for its longevity

    Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories