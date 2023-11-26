AP Top 25: Ohio State drops four spots after loss to Michigan

Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in the post-Week 13 AP Top 25 after its 30-24 loss at Michigan on Saturday.
The Buckeyes jumped ahead of the Wolverines entering Week 13 but suffered their third-straight loss to their rivals and finish the regular season at 11-1. The victory got Michigan to the Big Ten championship game where the Wolverines will face No. 18 Iowa
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Washington
4. Florida State
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. T3xas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Tulane
18. Iowa
19. Oklahoma State
20. Liberty
21. NC State
21. Oregon State
23. Toledo
24. James Madison
25. SMU