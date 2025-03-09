National

Amen Thompson finishes just short of triple-double, exits arena in walking boot after late injury in blowout win

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets Mar 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) walks off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images (Troy Taormina/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
With less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter Saturday, the Houston Rockets were up by more than 30 points and Amen Thompson was a rebound short of a triple-double. It didn't end as well as it could have.

Thompson remained in the game to pursue his fifth career triple-double, but he was forced to exit the game after landing on the foot of New Orleans Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic. He walked off the court with a pronounced limp after getting helped up by his teammates.

He finished the game with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Thompson was seen after the game in a walking boot and will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka didn't have an update in his postgame news conference.

Thompson is in the middle of a breakout season for the Rockets and is a significant reason why they're 39-25 and in fifth place in the West The 2023 fourth overall pick has improved his numbers across the board and has made a strong case for a placement on an NBA All-Defense team.

That would be a significant loss in any amount of time for the Rockets, who will be holding their breath until those MRI results come through.

