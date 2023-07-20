All 25-and-under team, future of the RB position, Commanders sale

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss the finalized sale of the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder's legacy, the discourse around the league over the value of the running back position, Evan Engram's new contract and Dak Prescott before drafting the best team they can with only players aged 25 and under.

00:35 - The sale of the Washington Commanders is expected to be finalized today. Robinson and McDonald give their lasting memories of now former owner Dan Snyder's legacy in Washington, including some big free agency misses, a decaying stadium and more. Both believe brighter days are ahead for Commanders fans.

9:25 - The running back pay scale is reaching its tipping point as players are now publicly speaking out about the unfair nature of the running back market. Robinson puts forth a potential solution: getting rid of the franchise tag. He thinks the NFLPA should be all in on removing the franchise tag in the next CBA, as it will force teams to pay RBs before they run out of tread on the tires after 5-6 years. It'll be interesting to see how long Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs hold out of training camp.

20:45 - The Jacksonville Jaguars signed TE Evan Engram to a contract extension. Engram was a key part of their offense last year, but neither host thought this deal would get done before the deadline last Monday. Engram looks to be one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite weapons this year as the Jaguars hope to take advantage of a weak AFC South.

25:40 - Buy or sell: Dak Prescott will throw less than ten interceptions this year. Dak said earlier this week he hopes to throw under ten this season after throwing a career-high 15 in 2022. Although Dak is set up well for a bounce-back year in Dallas, this whole conversation ties into Dak's upcoming contract negotiations and whether or not he's earned another big payday.

33:55 - All-25 and under team offense! The Charleses debate between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert at quarterback before selecting Bijan Robinson, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson and Kyle Pitts for the skill positions. Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, Trey Smith, Tyler Smith and Creed Humphrey make up the offensive line.

55:35 - All-25 and under team defense: on the defensive line, the duo select Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons and Micah Parsons. At linebacker, they select Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen. In the secondary they put Patrick Surtain II, Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen at cornerback and Kyle Hamilton and Antoine Winfield Jr. at safety.

