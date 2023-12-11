Alissa Pili scores career-high 37 points, Paige Buckers passes 1,000-point mark in Women's Hall of Fame Showcase top performances

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — After her team's 78-69 loss to South Carolina, Utah coach Lynne Roberts sat at the podium and expressed her reverence for the players and coaches she saw walking around Mohegan Sun Arena during the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase.

“This is a great example of where women’s basketball is, and the trajectory we are on,” she said. “I’m just sitting there looking at all the All-Americans, all the kids walking around the building, and it’s pretty special.”

One of them was sitting beside her: Alissa Pili, who scored 37 points against the No. 1 team in the country.

Pili wasn’t the only player who showed out for the showcase. Here are six standout performers from Sunday.

Lauren Betts, UCLA

The Bruins had a considerable size advantage with the 6-foot-7 Betts, who stands five inches above Florida State's tallest starter. But what makes the sophomore so effective is her footwork and touch around the rim. Betts knows how to read defenders, and when to play through a double-team or make a kick-out pass. She was dominant from the tip and relentless on the glass, finishing with 22 points 18 rebounds and four blocks in No. 2 UCLA's 95-78 win over No. 20 Florida State. The center also continued her reign as the most efficient post in the country, shooting 63% (10-of-16 from the field), a number that's actually low for Betts. She's shooting 81% on the season.

Sara Bejedi, Florida State

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State as expected, with 26 points, but second- and third-leading scorers Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon struggled to score. They finished with six and five points, respectively. It was Bejedi who stepped up to counter their scoring drought with a season-high 19 points. UCLA controlled most of the game, but every time Florida State got within striking distance — like when it was 39-32 in the second quarter — Bejedi stepped up with a big play to keep her team’s hopes alive. She proved to be an excellent backcourt partner to Latson, who did most of her damage in the paint. Bejedi was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Alissa Pili, Utah

Pili picked up her third foul with 4:44 left in the first half, but when she was in the game, Pili was the best player on the court. The 6-2 senior had to battle with a slew of tall and talented bigs from South Carolina, and none of them could stop her. Pili finished with 37 points after scoring 21 in the first half before heading to the bench with foul trouble. Pili is helped by her strength, but it’s her basketball IQ that made her such a difficult guard for the Gamecocks. Purely based on height, Pili is at a disadvantage against Kamilla Cardoso, Sania Feagin, Ashlyn Watkins and Sakima Walker — all of whom took turns guarding Pili. But the forward knows how to use angles to find scoring windows. She’s also mastered the art of using the rim to protect her attempts from shot-blockers.

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Between 37 points for Pili and 23 turnovers for the Gamecocks, things didn't go smoothly for South Carolina. But the No. 1 Gamecocks still came away with a 78-69 win over the No. 11 Utes, largely thanks to Paopao's play at the point guard spot. The senior scored 15 points, and was 3-of-7 from 3. Her biggest shot came with 1:49 left in the game, when the guard drove the lane and pulled up for a jumper to put her team up 74-67. The game was tight throughout, but Paopao was the calming force. When the ball was in her hands, Paopao always made the right decision, and in a chaotic, close game, that was vital to South Carolina coming out on top.

Paige Bueckers, UConn

After coming into a matchup with North Carolina at 5-3, the Huskies needed a victory, and Bueckers did everything in her power to ensure they got one. The junior posted 26 points, pushing her over the 1,000-point scoring mark, and tying Maya Moore as the fastest UConn player to reach the milestone. They both did so in 55 games. But Bueckers was more than just a scorer against North Carolina. She dove for loose balls, snagged three steals and even blocked two shots. Bueckers provided offense for the Huskies when it was tough to come by. She went 11-of-14 shooting for 79%, while the rest of her team made just 37% of their shot attempts as No. 17 UConn got the 76-64 win over No. 24 North Carolina.

Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina

Gakdeng transferred to North Carolina from Boston College in the offseason, and it’s clear why the Tar Heels wanted her on their roster. At 6-3, she’s the post presence they needed to complement Deja Kelly and Alyssa Ustby’s guard play. She recorded her first double-double of the season against UConn, exceeding her averages in both rebounds and points. The junior averages 10.9 rebounds and 6.1 rebounds per game, but against the Huskies she finished with 14 and 13. Gakdeng took shots within the Tar Heel offense, making 6-of-9 attempts, while also proving her ability as a passer with three assists.