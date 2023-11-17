Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time

BEAUFORT, S.C. — (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes in state court, adding to the prison time facing the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence. Judge Clifton Newman said he intends to accept the plea deal. He set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 28 at which victims or their families will get to speak.

Murdaugh had been accused of stealing millions in legal settlements from clients who were badly injured or the families of those killed on the job. Victims included the family housekeeper who died in a fall at the Murdaugh home in South Carolina. He is also accused of stealing millions from his law firm. He also had been accused of ducking hundreds of thousands in state income taxes.

Murdaugh is already serving life in prison without parole after he was convicted in March of two counts of murder.

His lawyers are seeking a new trial in the murder case, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. The clerk has denied the allegations.

Murdaugh already admitted his guilt in federal court in September to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

