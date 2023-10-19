ALCS Game 3: Rangers OF Leody Taveras outright robs Yordan Álvarez of a seemingly sure home run

Leody Taveras just made the highlight of the postseason.

A half inning after his Rangers plated their first two runs to get back into Game 3 of the ALCS, the Texas outfielder outright robbed Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez of a home run.

With Houston leading, 5-2 in the sixth inning, Álvarez faced a thigh-high slider from Rangers reliever Cody Bradford that moved just off the outside edge of the plate. He liked what he saw.

Álvarez swung and crushed the ball to straight-ahead centerfield for what looked like a sure home run. Taveras wasn't having it. He had a beeline on the ball of the bat and chased it down to the warning track. There, he timed his jump perfectly, then pushed his glove over the wall to bring back the would-be home run for an out.

What a play. The snag saved an otherwise sure run that would have extended Houston's lead to 6-2.

Per statcast, the ball was destined to travel 416 feet before Taveras stopped it nine feet short at the 407-foot centerfield wall. Per MLB's Statcast, the ball had a 1.000 expected batting average, a metric that may need adjusted following Taveras' catch.

It's been a breakout postseason at the plate for Taveras, the No. 9 hitter for the Rangers who entered Game 3 slashing .348/.483/.609 in the playoffs with a home run, three RBI and three stolen bases in seven games. He's pretty good with his glove too.