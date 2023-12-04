Alabama QB Tyler Buchner transferring to try and play lacrosse next season

Tyler Buchner may be done with football altogether.

The Alabama quarterback entered the transfer portal on Monday in an effort to play lacrosse at his next school, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He is expected to explore those options this spring, though he hasn’t ruled out a return to football.

A source close to Buchner said he's expected to explore his lacrosse options this spring. He was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country while in high school. He hasn't ruled out a return to football, but is expected to explore lacrosse in the immediate future. https://t.co/A3MOVAMKhE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2023

Buchner, who was Notre Dame's starting quarterback briefly in 2022 before landing at Alabama this past season, was one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country in high school. The midfielder actually committed to play lacrosse at Michigan when he was in eighth grade, according to Inside Lacrosse , but he instead landed at Notre Dame in 2021. He started for the Fighting Irish for three games last season, but was knocked out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

Buchner then transferred to Alabama and made one start this season amid a brief quarterback battle with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe regained the starting job, however, and led Alabama past Georgia in the SEC Championship game last weekend and into the College Football Playoff. Buchner went 5-of-14 for 34 yards in Alabama's win over South Florida in September. He went 46-of-83 for 651 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions as a starter at Notre Dame in 2022.

It’s unclear where Buchner will end up next fall, whether he plays lacrosse or goes back to football somewhere.