Alabama A&M football player still alive after head injury; school retracts statement regarding his death

In a stunning development, an Alabama A&M football player whose death had been announced by the school is still alive and on life support. The statement was quickly retracted

Medrick Burnett Jr. was injured in a head-to-head collision during the Bulldogs' game versus Alabama State on Oct. 29. As his sister explained in a GoFundMe set up to help their parents with his care, his condition is severe.

"He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain. He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life."

The Alabama A&M athletic department was apparently wrongly informed by "an immediate family member"—reportedly Burnett's father, according to Fox54 in Huntsville, Alabama—that his son had died.

The school then released a statement regarding Burnett Jr.'s death (via the Associated Press).

"Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.," Alabama A&M athletic director Dr. Paul A. Bryant said in a statement on Wednesday. "Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

"While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal."

However, after hearing from Burnett Jr.'s mother and a representative from UAB Hospital that he was still alive, the athletic department issued a retraction (via Fox54).

"We retract the news of the passing of Medrick Burnett Jr., that was originally advised by an immediate family member on Tuesday evening. Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence.

"Upon hearing from a representative from UAB hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive.

"We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information however, we hold complete joy in knowing that medrick remains in stable condition."

The original statement was removed from the Alabama A&M athletics website and social media.

Burnett Jr., 20, is a redshirt freshman linebacker from Lakewood, California, who began playing for Alabama A&M this season after transferring from Grambling State. He played in seven games this year, registering five tackles.

"Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end," Burnett Jr.'s sister, Dominece, posted to the GoFundMe page on Wednesday. "God give us strength so we can keep the faith."