AL East preview: Can Red Sox overtake a weakened Yankees team? | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The division preview pods roll on as Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman preview the AL East. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman breakdown the 2025 season outlook for the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The duo looks at the projected starting lineups and rotations for each team, asks one big question for each team and tries to predict if each of the five teams will go over or under their total win projection for 2025.

(3:00) - Tampa Bay Rays: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(17:25) - Toronto Blue Jays: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(29:30) - Baltimore Orioles: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(46:25) - Boston Red Sox: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(1:04:15) - New York Yankees: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

