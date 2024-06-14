Aces' A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA record with eighth straight 25-point game

The Las Vegas Aces aren't looking their usual dominant selves so far this season, but A'ja Wilson certainly is.

The two-time MVP posted 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. That line in itself was impressive, but it was also Wilson's eighth straight game with at least 25 points, breaking the WNBA regular season record.

The previous record-holder: Tina Charles with seven in 2021.

That performance helped the Aces bounce back from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Mercury 103-99 to improve their season record to 6-5. The team has been waiting a long time for the return of star point guard Chelsea Gray, which could come soon.

It has already been a historic season for Wilson, who posted the WNBA's first 35-point, 10-rebound, five-steal game last week and became the first WNBA player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks across nine games. Her numbers have certainly been MVP-worthy, but the two-time defending champions will be focused on something bigger.