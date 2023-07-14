Aaron Rodgers understands Jets' 'Hard Knocks' appeal, but 'they forced it down our throats'

Aaron Rodgers doesn't sound too thrilled about being featured in this season of "Hard Knocks."

Hours after the New York Jets were chosen as the next team for the HBO series, Rodgers shared his thoughts on being filmed during his first training camp with the Jets during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

"I understand the appeal with us," Rodgers told KPIX on Wednesday. "Obviously, there's a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad.

"They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it."

The one thing Rodgers does like about "Hard Knocks," though, is Liev Schreiber — the voiceover for the series who Rodgers dubbed "the voice of God." Rodgers added that he hopes to meet Schreiber throughout the process of the show, something Schreiber later concurred with on Twitter.

I’m looking forward to it too @AaronRodgers12 — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) July 14, 2023

Rodgers isn't the only member of the Jets likely unhappy with the decision. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in June that "there are several teams that would love for 'Hard Knocks' to be in their building. We're just not one of them" and Pro Bowl special teamer Justin Hardee tweeted in April that "Hard Knocks" should go to another team because the show would be a distraction for the Jets.

But, as Rodgers said, the appeal is obvious.

New York's quarterback is a former four-time MVP who always makes headlines. The team is loaded with young talent such as receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who just signed a massive extension. The backdrop and spotlight of New York City as a sports market is also incredible compelling, as is the team's place in an ultra-competitive AFC East.

And least we forget how much fun the Jets were the last time they were on "Hard Knocks" in 2010 when then-head coach Rex Ryan shouted out one-liners almost every episode.

So while Rodgers, Saleh and the Jets may not enjoy being subjects for our entertainment, the team will certainly be exciting to watch and follow this summer in the lead-up to the 2023 season.