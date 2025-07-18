988 suicide & crisis hotline to end specialized service for LGBTQ+ youth

WASHINGTON — The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth as of July 17, following a decision by the Trump administration to cut funding for that subnetwork.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) said in a statement in June that additional “press 3″options for LGBTQ+ youth would no longer be available.

This subnetwork for the hotline helped youth between the ages 13 to 24 to access counselors specializing in the support of LGBTQ+ youth.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was started in July of 2022, from the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, and was created to help people who need emotional and mental health support.

It was signed into law by the Trump Administration in 2020.

The hotline also features subnetworks for Veterans Crisis Lifeline, Spanish speakers, people who use ASL, and here in Washington, a network for American Indian and Alaska Native people.

According to SAMHSA, over $33 million in funds have been used to support the subnetworks.

Nearly 1.5 million calls were routed to LGBTQ+ services from September 2022 to May 2025 nationwide.

The Washington State Department of Health says that the LGBTQ+ subnetwork in Washington receives 830 calls, 270 texts, and 224 web chats each month.

Nationally, the Trevor Project found that 40% of surveyed LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide in the last year.

The dismantling of the targeted service could add a burden to hospitals, emergency rooms, therapists, teachers, and the community at large, director of Ellie Mental Health Janelle Jenson told KIRO 7 in May.

For those who need to speak to someone with training related to LGBTQ+ specific issues, struggles, and hardships, there are still other resources available:

Trevor Project: 24-hour suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth: 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678678 anytime.

24-hour suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth: 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678678 anytime. Trans Lifeline Hotline: (877) 565-8860 (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT)

(877) 565-8860 (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT) The Desi LGBTQ+ Helpline: A free and confidential resource that provides peer-support to individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ and South Asian. The helpline can be reached between 5-7 pm Eastern on Thursdays and Sundays. (908) 367-3374.

A free and confidential resource that provides peer-support to individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ and South Asian. The helpline can be reached between 5-7 pm Eastern on Thursdays and Sundays. (908) 367-3374. INARA Warmline: Operated by members of the Muslim Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity with the goal of supporting, empowering, and connecting LGBTQ+ Muslims. The warmline is available from 3-9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. (717-864-6272)

LGBT National Help Center Hotlines

The LGBT National Help Center runs multiple phone lines for LGBTQ+ people with differing needs, each open from 11a.m.-8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Operators do not call police or rescue services without callers’ consent, but will provide emergency numbers upon request.

LGBT National Hotline: (888) 843-4564

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Senior Hotline: (888) 234-7243

LGBT National Coming Out Support Hotline: (888) 688-5428

Find more resources here.

Even without LGBTQ+-specific support on the 988 lifeline, help is still out there.

