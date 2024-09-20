8 firefighters hurt in fire truck crash in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. — Eight firefighters were seriously hurt when a fire truck crashed and rolled over near Irvine, Calif. Thursday night.

Video from the scene shows the mass casualty response.

The Orange County Fire Authority truck and another vehicle in front of it had to swerve to avoid a ladder on State Route 241 in the Portola Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck hit a guardrail before overturning.

No other vehicles appeared to have been involved.

Six of the eight firefighters who were hurt are in “very serious” condition in the hospital, according to a CHP officer at the scene.

The other two firefighters escaped with minor injuries.

According to CBS News, CHP officers closed the freeway’s northbound lanes for five hours shortly after the crash.

Currently, it’s unclear where the ladder came from.

