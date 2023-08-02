76ers center Montrezl Harrell out with torn ACL, meniscus after offseason workouts

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell tore his ACL and his meniscus during offseason workouts, and is now out indefinitely, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Harrell sustained the injuries during offseason workouts, and he underwent an MRI on Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling — which is what revealed the torn ACL and meniscus.

76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2023

Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known, and it’s unclear how long he will be out. Considering it’s an ACL injury, Harrell almost certainly won’t be able to play again until at least next year, if not the 2024-25 season.

Harrell, who signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the 76ers last month, averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench last season in Philadelphia. Outside of his rookie season, those were both career-lows. The 29-year-old was first selected in the second round of the draft by the Houston Rockets in 2015. He spent time with both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets before landing in Philadelphia last season.

The 76ers fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a third straight time last season, which led to the organization firing coach Doc Rivers after three seasons. The team has since hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who was also fired after the Raptors failed to reach the playoffs. 76ers star James Harden has requested a trade out of Philadelphia, too, which has left reigning MVP Joel Embiid in an uncomfortable situation.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.