5 revelations in Cassidy Hutchinson's new book

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is out with a new book that paints a damning picture of the outgoing administration's chaotic final days.

In " Enough ," which hit bookshelves Tuesday, Hutchinson — who testified last year during the House select committee's series of public hearings about the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection — offers new details about the behavior of top officials like Meadows, Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others in their orbit.

Here are five revelations from the book.

Hutchinson alleges Giuliani groped her at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally

At Trump’s rally that preceded the Capitol riot, Hutchinson writes that Giuliani groped her.

Giuliani, who spoke at the rally, flatly denied the allegation, HuffPost reported earlier this week .

According to Hutchinson, Giuliani approached her in a backstage tent "like a wolf closing in on its prey." He complimented her leather jacket, which Hutchinson told him was faux leather, then wrapped his arm around her body.

“His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” Hutchinson recalls. “I feel his frozen fingertips trail up my thigh. He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes looked jaundiced.”

She looked cover at John Eastman, another Trump lawyer who spoke at the rally. Eastman, Hutchinson writes, flashed her a “leering grin.”

Hutchinson writes that she recoiled and stormed away, filled with “rage.”

Meadows was burning so much paperwork his wife said his suits ‘smell like a bonfire’

The Presidential Records Act requires White House staffers to preserve their documents and send them to the National Archives. But according to Hutchinson, staffers in the Trump White House Copies were burning them.

According to the book , Meadows was burning so much paperwork in his office fireplace during the final weeks of the Trump administration that Hutchinson was worried he would set off the West Wing smoke detectors.

On Dec. 19, 2020, Hutchinson recalls that she even propped open the door to a patio to air out the office of smoke, despite the chill in the air.

Hutchinson writes that Meadows’ wife Debbie asked her and another staffer not to light the fireplace any more.

“All of his suits smell like a bonfire,” Debbie Meadows told them, according to Hutchinson. “And I can’t keep up with his dry cleaning.”

Meadows drank 3-and-a-half White Claw cans not knowing they contained alcohol

Hutchinson writes that Meadows, who like Trump did not drink alcohol, accidentally got tipsy while drinking multiple cans of White Claw in the White House .

As Hutchinson tells it, Meadows apparently did not know that the popular hard seltzer beverage contained alcohol when he downed 3-and-a-half cans of the booze at the White House on a Monday morning after the 2020 election.

"As a dedicated and faithful Southern Baptist, Mark had never drunk an alcoholic beverage in his life — until mid-November 2020," Hutchinson writes.

She and another staffer kept a stash of White Claw in his fridge, and a thirsty Meadows unknowingly reached for them during a meeting with White House budget director Russ Vought.

"I know you girls keep my fridge stocked with sparkling water, so I went and got one. I sat back down and took a sip and thought, 'Wow, this is real good!' I looked at it and saw it was Blackberry, and thought, 'The girls never got me this one before,'" Meadows later told Hutchinson, according to the book. "I liked it a lot and drank it pretty quick, and went and got another. Grapefruit! Another new flavor. Then I got a third.”

Meadows told Hutchinson his job was to keep Trump ‘out of jail’

In June 2020, a few months after Meadows became Trump's fourth of chief of staff, Hutchinson recalls her boss explaining his low bar for success.

"Cass, if I can get through this job and manage to keep [Trump] out of jail, I'll have done a good job," Meadows told Hutchinson, per her memoir.

Nearly three years removed from the White House, Trump has been indicted four times, including for his role in allegedly inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Meadows himself was indicted alongside Trump and 16 others by an Atlanta grand jury over their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Georgia.

Hutchinson says she never dated Gaetz, but he hit on her repeatedly

In the book, Hutchinson recalls several encounters she had with Gaetz, a Florida Republican and one of Trump's staunchest supporters in Congress, who she says repeatedly hit on her.

“Has anyone told you — ever told you you’re a national treasure?” Gaetz once asked Hutchinson, according to the book.

In another instance at Camp David, Gaetz had asked her to “escort him to his cabin” one night, claiming that he was lost.

In a statement to The Hill , Gaetz said he did not remember either of these events and that he doubts they occurred.

“I did date Cassidy for a few weeks when we were both single years ago,” Gaetz added. “We parted amicably and remained friends thereafter.”

In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Hutchinson denied they were ever a couple.

"I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships,” Hutchinson told Maddow, adding: “I will say, on behalf of myself, I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men.”