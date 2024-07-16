National

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly asks for trade with contract extension unlikely

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Brandon Aiyuk, star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, has asked for a trade out of the city after he and the team were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read